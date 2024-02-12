.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

L'Aston Martin Vantage is renewed with a significant restyling which includes updates to the shapes, interior and engine of the current generation, launched in 2018. The engine 4.0 V8 has been boosted to reach 665 HP and 800 Nm of torque, making the Vantage more powerful than ever. The new engine features are just part of the improvements made to the model, which will be available in dealerships after spring.

Aston Martin Vantage V8 engine and performance

The new Aston Martin Vantage is powered by an engine 4.0 Twin-Turbo V8 completely reworked and built by hand, in collaboration with AMG. With a maximum power of 665 HP and a couple of 800 Nmrepresents a notable leap forward compared to the previous model, with a 30% increase in power and 15% in the couple.

Aston Martin Vantage on the track

These improvements were achieved through comprehensive tuning, including modified cam profiles, optimized compression ratios, larger turbochargers and an improved cooling system.

Combined with a 8-speed ZF automatic transmissionthe powerful engine allows the Vantage to reach a maximum speed of 323 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds. The reduced final drive ratio and gearbox calibration have been refined to maximize response and driving enjoyment.

Aston Martin Vantage front Side advantage Front bumper Rear Vantage 3/4 21″ rims Cockpit dashboard Front passenger seats Aston Martin Vantage drifting Details of the “fiery” braking system on the track New Aston Martin Vantage (restyling)

The introduction of the new system Launch Control optimizes acceleration from a standstill, ensuring optimal torque distribution and precise control of wheel slip. The system also offers the driver the ability to adjust the desired amount of slip when setting off. Finally, also the system cooling down has been improved to handle the additional heat load.

Aston Martin Vantage trim features

The new Aston Martin Vantage features an improved aluminum alloy structure for more precise handling. Changes include underbody reinforcements for greater torsional rigidity e redesigned front crossmember to improve steering feel. The adaptive shock absorbers give a quick response, while the system power-assisted steering electronic ensures responsive driving.

Aston Martin Vantage on the track

The Vantage mounts tyres Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 on forged alloy wheels from 21 inches. The front brakes from 400 mm and posterior from 360 mm improve heat management, with carbon-ceramic brakes available as an option for superior braking performance.

Aston Martin engineers have also developed an advanced vehicle dynamics control system that integrates information from various sensors, allowingEXP to manage driving, handling and steering to optimize the vehicle's behavior in all conditions.

Brake system details on the track

THE-Rear diff increases stability and offers precise traction control, while the adjustable traction control allows the driver to select the desired amount of slip for greater precision during sports driving or on the track.

The new generation of Vantage marks a clear change of direction, highlighted by the wider bodywork broad and muscular, with a completely redesigned front featuring a 38% larger veined grille. This increases airflow by 29%, improving cooling. The new integrated splittertogether with Matrix LED headlights and the iconic Aston Martin side street on the sides, complete the look of the Vantage.

Aston Martin Vantage front 3/4

The 21-inch alloy wheels, frameless rear-view mirrors and wider rear bumper add a touch of sporty elegance. Owners can further personalize the car with a wide range of colors and pinstripe inserts.

The new generation of Vantage combines cutting-edge sporting performance with a luxurious internal design, comfort and advanced technology. The passenger compartment therefore includes a ultra-luxury environment with clean lines, high-quality materials and cutting-edge connected technology, including the audio system developed in collaboration with Bowers & Wilkinswith 15 speakers and 1,170 W.

The dashboard with 10.25″ central screen

The infotainment system with 10.25″ central screen offers online connectivity, advanced navigation and integration with Apple CarPlay And Android Auto. Owners can further customize their vehicle viaAston Martin Connected Car app, which offers a range of subscription packages for additional services and exclusive benefits.

New Aston Martin Vantage also GT3 racing

Aston Martin introduced the new Vantage GT3 for competition. The racing car for endurance races, with category approval LMGT3debuted at 24 Hours of Daytona and is destined to compete in theIMSAIn the WEC It is in the Fanatec GT World Challenge.

Aston Martin Vantage GT3 racing car for endurance racing

Aston Martin Racing and Aston Martin Performance Technologies collaborated on the development of the Vantage GT3, with technology transferred from Formula 1. Based on the variants GTE and GT3 previous years, the focus of the project was on aerodynamics and suspension to improve performance.

Price, how much does the Vantage cost?

The price of the new Aston Martin Vantage probably starts from a base of 165,000 euros. The official price list has not yet been made official. Production begins in the first quarter of 2024, with first deliveries expected in the second quarter of the same year.

Aston Martin Vantage rear 3/4

Aston Martin Vantage TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

Dimensions

Height: 1,275 mm

Width: 2,124 mm (including mirrors), 2,045 mm (mirrors folded)

Length: 4,495 mm

Wheelbase: 2,705 mm

Ground clearance: 94 mm

Weight distribution (front:rear): 50:50

Turning diameter: 12 m

Motor

4.0 liter Twin Turbo V8

Water-air cooling

Front mid-engine, rear-wheel drive

Maximum power: 665PS / 656bhp / 489kw at 6,000rpm

Maximum torque: 800Nm / 590 lb-ft at 2,750 – 6,000 rpm

Maximum speed: 202mph / 325km/h

Acceleration 0-60mph: 3.4s

Acceleration 0-62mph / 0-100km/h: 3.5s

Compression ratio: 8.6

Double variable camshaft timing

CNC machined combustion chambers

Consumption and emissions: 12.1 l/100km (23.3 mpg), 274 g/km CO2

Transmission

Rear-mounted eight-speed automatic transmission with torque converter

Electronic limited-slip rear differential

Carbon fiber drive shaft

Steering

Electric with variable servo assistance

Steering ratio: 12.8.1

Lock-to-lock laps: 2.27

Suspensions

Front: Independent double wishbone, coil springs and anti-roll bar

Rear: Multi-link suspension, with coil springs and anti-roll bar

Adaptive Damping System (ADS) with Skyhook technology and intelligent adaptive dampers

Wheels and tyres

21 inch rims

Summer tyres: Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 AML

Winter tyres: Michelin Pilot Alpin 5 AML

Dimensions: Front: 275/35/ZR21, Rear: 325/30/ZR21

Brakes and frame

Steel braking system (front 400 mm x 36 mm 6-piston caliper, rear 360 mm x 36 mm with 4-piston caliper)

Carbon ceramic braking system (front 410 mm x 38 mm carbon ceramic disc, rear 360 x 38 mm carbon ceramic disc)

Electric parking brake

Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)

Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD)

Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)

Traction Control (TC)

Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA)

Positive Torque Control (PTC)

Dynamic Torque Vectoring (DTV)

Photo new Aston Martin Vantage

