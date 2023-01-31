163 days have passed since his tibia broke in training, now the player has received the green light from the doctors: Mou could already take him on the bench against Cremonese in the Italian Cup or against Empoli in the league on Saturday
Georginio Wijnaldum finally sees the light at the end of the tunnel. 163 days after his tibia fracture (remedied in training after a clash with Felix Afena Gyan), the Dutchman can once again feel like a full-fledged footballer. After the last check-up, the midfielder got the green light from the doctors to return to training in a group without restrictions. That is to say: ok to game contrasts, practice matches and work at full capacity. News that makes not only the former PSG smile: with his return, in fact, José Mourinho will finally be able to count on one of the two valuable players in the summer market. A reinforcement that could prove to be fundamental in reaching qualification for the next Champions League.
From today, therefore, Wijnaldum can be considered to all intents and purposes a footballer included in the rotations of the Special One. The first call-up could even arrive tomorrow, to watch the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia from the bench, otherwise the appointment will be postponed to the match scheduled for Saturday night at the Olimpico against Empoli. To see him compete in an official match, however, we will have to wait a couple more weeks. However, the worst is now behind us.
