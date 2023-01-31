At the time, Efraín Álvarez was considered one of the great pearls not only of soccer in Mexico, but worldwide, the 20-year-old playmaker has given lectures on his talent in his youth stage, but, it is a fact that Already within professionalism, at least with the LA Galaxy of the MLS, he has not had the growth that was expected of someone with his conditions.
Efraín is a left-footed player with significant finesse in handling the ball, but he doesn’t boast the best physical conditions, sometimes he lacks speed and stamina, which is why his time at the Galaxy has not been entirely brilliant. His contract ends in June and his departure from the club seems inevitable in the summer, however, the team from the southern United States wants to avoid losing money and would agree to sell him in this winter market for Europe.
TUDN announced that Álvarez is being heavily probed by Turkey’s Besiktas and the European team is very interested in presenting a formal offer for the Mexican’s services, a sale that does not aim to be complex, as sources indicate that the Galaxy will not stop in the transfer of Efraín since he is not a starting piece and they prefer to sell him right now and earn some money than wait to lose him as a free agent in July. The Turkish market closes until February 8, so there is plenty of time.
