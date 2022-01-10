The best result in Rolls-Royce’s 117-year history will certainly not make the British marque sit on its laurels. That will continue to focus on exclusivity rather than sales volumes: a point that Torsten Müller-Ötvös, the number one of Rolls-Royce, wanted to clarify no ifs and buts, who commented with great enthusiasm the + 49% achieved by the British brand in 2021 which has just ended. An increase in sales that covered all of Rolls-Royce’s key markets, but that it will not lead to society becoming more mainstream.

“Let me be absolutely clear: Rolls-Royce is not, has never been and never will be a volume-based business. – clarified the number one of the British brand – We are no longer simply a car manufacturer: we have gone on to become a true luxury brand, focused on creating the best and most precious luxury products in the world. At the heart of this philosophy is the requirement of exclusivity. Trust me: Rolls-Royce will remain rare and precious ”. However, Müller-Ötvös wanted to clarify that not to prioritize sales volumes it does not mean ignoring the question that comes from certain markets: satisfying the global demand for Rolls-Royce cars is important, but it is equally important to do so by respecting the principle of rarity and exclusivity so much praised by the company’s number one.

Although the results achieved by Rolls-Royce in 2021 just ended were above expectations, Müller-Ötvös said he was convinced that further growth in the future it is still possible. “You won’t see us collect five-digit sales numbers”, said, referring to the record of 5,586 cars delivered in all last year. Final remarks on electrification: Müller-Ötvös suggested that Rolls-Royce it will not follow the trend established by traditional manufacturers in raising model prices while switching to an all-electric range. We recall that the first 100% electric Rolls-Royce, the Specter, is expected in 2023.