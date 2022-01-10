Citigroup to lay off unvaccinated Covid-19 employees in the US

Citigroup to lay off unvaccinated Covid-19 employees starting this month in the US| Photo: EFE/Justin Lane

Banking group Citigroup, one of the largest in the United States, will this month fire employees who do not get vaccinated against Covid-19, according to a document that the American press had access to on Friday.

Citigroup has given a deadline of January 14 for employees to get vaccinated or apply for an exemption on religious, medical or legal grounds. Anyone who fails to do so will be suspended without pay on the 15th and officially fired at the end of the month, according to the document distributed to employees.

According to a spokesperson, more than 90% of Citigroup’s roughly 65,000 US employees have already been vaccinated.

The group, the third largest in the country by volume of assets, is the first of the country’s large financial institutions to plan layoffs of unvaccinated people. In October, Citigroup had said it would require all employees to be vaccinated based on government directives requiring contractors to have workers vaccinated, but had not announced that there would be layoffs.