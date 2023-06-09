Defending champion Iga Swiatek reaches the final of Roland Garros for the third time in her career, the second round of the Grand Slam of the season taking place on the clay courts of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris. The Polish, number 1 in the world and first seeded, beats the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, number 14 in the WTA rankings and seeding, with a score of 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) after two hours and ten minutes. Swiatek will face the Czech Karolina Muchova, number 43 in the world and the big surprise of the tournament in the final. The Czech saves a match point in the eighth game of the third set and defeats the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, number 2 in the WTA ranking and seeding, with a score of 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (5-7), 7-5 after three hours and 13 minutes of play.