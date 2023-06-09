The Cruz Azul Soccer Club is carrying out its preseason and they are doing physical work on the beach from Ixtapa, Zihuatanejo. this while the directive is working trying to specify all the signings that they have planned to strengthen the squad of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti.
In this way, here we leave you the most recent news around the celestial painting.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
carlos rodriguez and Uriel Antuna they were summoned again by Diego Cocca to attend the friendly matches against Guatemala and Cameroon in Mazatlán and San Diego, respectively, prior to the participation of the tricolor team in the Nations League and Gold Cup.
Raphael Guerrero and Rodrigo Huescasyouth elements of the Machine that are already part of the first team were called by the Triclor Sub-23 for the tour they will carry out in Europe, ferretti He has already begun to give them minutes and if they continue to play well they could receive more and more participation in the First Division next tournament. From June 1 they left the preseason with the team and joined the Aztec ranks.
It has already been confirmed that Lionel Messi will be part of inter miami of Major League Soccer, but the contractual conditions and the details of joining the Argentine star with the American entity have not yet been made official.
But in the event that GOAT joins the team in the coming days, it could have the possibility of playing in the League Cup against the Machine in the confrontation between inter miami vs Cruz Azul on July 21 at the DRV PNK Stadium.
The Liga MX calendar for the Apertura 2023 tournament was made official, in the first three dates prior to the interruption of the tournament by the Leagues Cup, the Machine will face Atlas, Toluca and Tijuana.
#Latest #Cruz #Azul #news #matchup #Lionel #Messi #Liga #schedule #preseason
Leave a Reply