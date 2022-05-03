Roig Negueroles, CEO of Villarreal, harshly charged the referee by his action. The yellow manager saw very clearly the penalty against Lo Celso in the first half. “In many small actions the referee has opted in his favor. The arbitration has been very bad. It seems to me an outrageous penalty because the goalkeeper takes Lo Celso ahead. The arbitration has been sibylline, it has always opted in his favor. I don’t want it to be an excuse, but refereeing today is not at a level to referee this type of match. There are three fouls on the edge of the area that are not called and in the second, the same. Small actions in which the referee has decided in his favor. It was a very bad arbitration”

Gerard: “We leave with our heads held high and proud”

Assessment: “It’s something to be proud of because the team believed until the end. We had an incredible first half, we didn’t lose any duels. That harmony with the people made us believe that we could go through. But they are also very good. Our downturn was noticeable after the effort of the first half. People have to be proud of this team, this club and this fans”.

Rest: “We wanted to score another goal and we wanted to keep going. We knew that pressing up high we were taking risks because of the fast people with goals they have. In the second half, we couldn’t keep up the pace. We said goodbye to the Champions League with our heads held high”.

Louis Diaz: “The first goal hurt us mentally, although we knew that a goal would put us in the game. It hit us a little bit. Congratulate Liverpool because they are the best in the world because of the state of form they are in. The fans believed in us, but the first goal killed us”.

Champions League Semifinals: “The reality is that we wanted more and to be in the final. People thought that we were not capable of reaching this point and we eliminated great rivals. The word that defines everything is pride to be able to fight against a team that has been at the highest level for years “.

Albiol: “It hurts us a lot for the people”

Elimination: “It hurts us a lot because of the people and because of the effort. It couldn’t have been, but the effort has been incredible. The first goal hurt us a lot. In the second half, they were physically superior”

Hobby: “We fought for them and it hurts us not to give them that final they wanted so much. We paid for the effort of the first half. They found it 2-1 and you can’t ask the fans for anything. It’s a sad night, but the unforgettable time”.

Effort: “It was a long game and we had done the hard part, but we had to continue. In the second half, they pressed harder and their substitution made them press higher. We didn’t know how to react at 2-1 and it was difficult for us to leave our field “Liverpool are among the best and their physical form. It killed us not to hold on after the first half.”

Season: “The path we’ve made in the Champions League has been incredible, with many magical nights. It’s been 16 years since the last semi-final and all that remains is to continue because the club will surely experience nights like this one”.