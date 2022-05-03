The war in Ukraine could go on for months and maybe years. The United States has sent more than $3 billion in military aid to Ukrainians since the start of the war and is preparing to send another $20 billion over the next five months.

Even so, Ukrainians still suffer from a lack of essential material. We’re not just talking about night vision equipment, electronic warfare or artillery systems, but something much simpler: bulletproof vests.

When I arrived in Ukraine, at the very beginning of the war, I noticed the apprehension of many fighters of the international legion about the lack of vests. When asking the military authorities for equipment, they were advised to remain calm, as they would receive the equipment when they arrived at the front.

Police officers and members of the Territorial Defense Forces (a kind of militia made up of Ukrainian volunteers and conscripts) also rarely had access to vests. Both Ukrainians and international volunteers rushed to specialty stores, and the item disappeared from private stocks both in Ukraine and in most European countries.

In London, the queue to buy the item was a month. In Poland, sellers told me in early April that ballistic vests and helmets were out of stock in the first days of the war. The only option available were old WWII steel helmets kept for collection.

The Ukrainians then went for the only solution they could find: making their own bulletproof vests. Locksmiths and clothing were converted into factories and production began. Only one factory I visited in Zaporizhzhia was capable of producing 150 pieces a day.

Today, according to Ukrainian sources, practically all combatants, both on the front line and in secondary defense positions, have access to the protection item.

But handmade bulletproof vests have some drawbacks. The main one is weight. Industrialized vests are made with ceramic and kevlar plates. The handmade ones are thick steel plates coated with rubber and placed in a plastic and nylon cover. They end up weighing two or three times more than industrialized ones.

The other downside is that quality tests are quite simple: upon receiving a batch of steel, Ukrainians cut a piece at the sawmill and shoot it with the weapons they have. Nothing too scientific. War empiricism prevails: if the projectile sticks to the plate, the lot of steel is returned.

A handcrafted vest is worth around R$900. The industrialized ones can reach R$3,700. But the Ukrainians are manufacturing them to donate to fighters on the front. The handmade vest protects against rifle shots, caliber 7.62 and 5.56. However, it is not very effective against shrapnel and bombs. It only protects part of each soldier’s chest, abdomen and back from gunfire.

At least, despite its weight, the handmade bulletproof vest is giving the fighters more courage. And that they will need a lot.