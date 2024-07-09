Developer First Watch Games has announced that it has removed from its online shooter Rogue Company some Content inspired by influencer Dr Disrespect real name Guy Beahm, whose final ban from Twitch was recently made public: having sent sexual messages to a minor whose age he knew.

The contents deleted

So they were eliminated from the game his skins and the level he himself designedin the biggest update released since 2023 (Rogue Company is now half-dead, with the Nintendo Switch version having been completely blocked).

“Hello Rogue Company players, we have disabled the Dr Disrespect content previously available in the game. We will provide Full refunds in Rogue Bucks to all affected accounts by this week,” the developers explained. The studio specified that players will receive refunds from July 8 to 14.

The Rogue Company collaboration is just the latest one with Dr Disrespect to fall through, with sponsors running away and followers abandoning him en masse after his confession.

That said, many players have criticized First Watch Games’ choice to refund in-game currency, instead of real moneyconsidering that the doctor’s skin cost 20 dollars and that, as already said, Rogue Company now has very few active players. According to Steamcharts we are around 350-400 units per day, decidedly few. Surely many would have preferred to have their twenty dollars back, but we imagine that such an operation would have been far too expensive for the small developer.

Some say Rogue Company fell apart due to a lack of major updates, but it’s more likely that there weren’t any more updates due to its lack of success.