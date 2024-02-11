The new EL PAÍS Premium subscription offers two independent user accounts, access to one of the largest economic platforms in Spanish and exclusive newsletters, among other advantages. The modality, which launches this Sunday, will give access to all the content of Five days and to the printed editions of both newspapers in digital version (PDF). The paper edition of the economic newspaper will be distributed from Tuesday to Saturday.

EL PAÍS announced on January 24 the creation of one of the largest economic platforms in Spanish thanks to the combination of forces: the Editorial Office of the economic newspaper Five days and the Economy section of EL PAÍS join forces to offer highly specialized content, maintaining the independence of the newspapers. More than 50 journalists already work together in three major information areas: Macroeconomics, Companies and Sectors, and Markets and Investment, as well as in the Business supplement, which is published on Sundays. All this content is available to Premium subscribers, who will also have two different user accounts, which they can share with another reader. Two subscriptions for one.

Readers will be able to stay up to date with the most relevant news in the economic panorama, with the latest news on the sector, in-depth analysis, opinion and research. Also thanks to the newsletters available only to these subscribers, such as Agenda Cinco Días, Mercados, Mi Dinero and The selection of the director of Five dayssigned by the person in charge of this publication and also deputy director of Economy at EL PAÍS, Amanda Mars.

Through the mobile application, subscribers will have available the printed editions in digital version (PDF) of EL PAÍS (and its supplements) and Cinco Días. Subscribers will be able to consult the newspaper archive of the last 90 days of both newspapers.

Activities

The program of exclusive activities for EL PAÍS+ subscribers, with meetings with in-house journalists and figures from the world of culture or tickets to movies, theater and concerts, will also be available for Premium readers. Next Tuesday, for example, a group of subscribers from Catalonia will meet with the director of EL PAÍS in the Barcelona Editorial Office. The latest proposals for this program are available on the EL PAÍS+ Experiences website.

Those readers and subscribers who want more information about the Premium modality can find it on the EL PAÍS Subscriptions website (www.elpais.com/subscriptions).