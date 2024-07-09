The Xbox Series X|S Developer Mode received a very important update, which would open the door to PS3 video games being emulated on the console.

For many gamers, this is ironic, since it is possible that Microsoft’s console will emulate titles from this Sony platform before the PlayStation 5 itself. A few days ago we reported that this emulation is already in the works for the PS5 but there has been no official announcement regarding it.

But how could the Xbox Series X|S emulate PS3 games? Well, because Developer Mode recently received Mesa (OpenGL/Vulkan) support. In theory, this would allow it to run titles that came out on the PlayStation 3 and even those on the Nintendo Switch.

This software makes the Citra emulator for Nintendo 3DS compatible on Xbox in an alpha stage. So there will be no shortage of those who want to try more refined versions in the coming months.

With PS3 video game emulation on Xbox Series X|S it would be possible to enjoy a game like Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriotswhich for years has been one of the great exclusives in this console’s catalogue.

Regarding Sony’s efforts to have the PS5 emulate PlayStation 3 games, it’s possible that it won’t apply to its entire library. It would only be a small set of select titles, and all due to a series of technical issues.

These would be related to the complexity of the PS3’s Cell architecture. The Xbox Series X|S Developer Mode remains a powerful tool for those interested in developing software.

Likewise, to test it on the system. Emulation is just one of the many things that can be done with it. There is no shortage of technically skilled gamers who have taken great advantage of the features it has.

