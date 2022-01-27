This is habacilar returned to the screens of América TV after more than a decade of absence, generating great expectations among fans. As was speculated for a few days, Roger of the Eagle He was presented as the brand new driver and will be accompanied in this task by Johanna San Miguel, which generated a certain discomfort in the users of social networks who criticized the presence of the usual presenter of This is war.

However, both characters received negative comments due to their ill-advised jokes during the television space of this last Monday. Nonetheless, Roger He visited the set of On everyone’s lips this Tuesday to give more details about his return to the small screens.

Roger del Águila was upset after Tula remembered romance with Saskia Bernaola

Ricardo Rondón began by asking him about the behavior of Patricio Parodi and Luciana Fuster who practically confirmed their relationship last Monday. The driver denied seeing anything unusual between the popular couple, noting that they were very respectful in the dressing rooms.

It was there that Tula Rodríguez made his intervention by asking him to be attentive now that he returned to television. Then Roger pointed out that the reality girl should ask “Duck” to make her official, since it is the right thing to do in any romance. However, the presenter threw a hard dart at him that he did not see coming and that he could not dodge.

What did Roger say about the Eagle?

Tula recalled her affair with Saskia Bernaola and pointed out that Roger del Águila is imitating what Patricio Parodi is doing today. The driver avoided answering and took the joke with a good attitude, although he couldn’t help but make a face of discomfort.

“Don’t throw me off balance. I have meditated for a while and with what you say everything moves me. What I feel is that now women need to be respected and well respected, so if you want something, be clear and do not confuse people, “he said.

Roger del Águila leaves a harsh message to his critics after leading This is habacilar

As is known, Roger del Águila and Johanna San Miguel are the hosts of Esto es habacilar. After the return of the beloved program, the followers have been dissatisfied with the new format of América TV and even other show spaces have criticized the performance of the popular ‘Chivito’.

“The idiots want to see me, and they don’t see me for a simple reason, they have been given a share of power that they didn’t have called social networks, and since they were already idiots before, they have become more idiotic with so much technology, but like me I’m not an idiot, I don’t have Twitter, or Facebook, or anything, just this Instagram,” he wrote in his recent Instagram post.