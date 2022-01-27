Zacatecas.- Three municipal police officers from Sombrerete were found murdered shot to the side of the road Professor Sánchez Márquez, in the bypass to Chalchihuites, in Zacatecas yesterday morning Wednesday.

The three bodies were found inside a van type truck, golden color in the municipality of Bonnet, were identified as elements of the Municipal Public Security Corporation.

The van was abandoned with the engine running and the windows down, a situation that made the police suspicious. police elements who were carrying out security tours in the area, so they approached, detecting the bodies of the three municipal agentsAll had their faces covered with tape and bullet wounds.

The area was cordoned off by the police awaiting the presence of elements of the Investigation Police and Experts.

The scene was heavily guarded by elements of the National Guard and of Mexican Army who deployed an intense search operation for those responsible for the multiple homicide.

After the triple murder the municipal president of Bonnet, Alan Murillo, issued a statement confirming the location of three dead municipal officers.

Likewise, the mayor reported that the case was attracted by the Attorney General of the State of Zacatecas and that town hall will contribute as much as possible to the investigation.

