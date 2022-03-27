Rodrigo Gonzalez shook the set of “Amor y fuego” by attacking Gisela Valcárcel and her daughter Ethel Pozo after it became known that the conductors of América TV knew about Christian Domínguez’s infidelity with Isabel Acevedo, better known as “Chabelita”. Similarly, he explained why the singer would not be considered an official host of the “America Today” program.

The popular ‘Peluchín’ recalled that the hosts assured that they “always” were on the side of Karla Tarazona, who had just given birth when the romance between Domínguez and Acevedo was uncovered in the GV productions reality show, “El gran show”, in 2016.

What did Rodrigo González say about Christian Domínguez?

The driver Rodrigo González pointed out the little importance that Gisela Valcárcel gave to the ampay, because some time later she included Christian Domínguez in her morning show, despite the fact that in other cases such as that of Melissa Paredes, who was separated from the program after Magaly TV will release images of the actress with Anthony Aranda.

“He goes out, grabs his chest —just like Gisela— and says: ‘Because my mom and I realized that, we can’t cover the sun with a finger,’ but what do they do? They took ‘Chabelita’ there to dance, they exposed all that there. Then, as the ‘farisela’ knows that Christian is a controversial character, she hires him for her morning show and has him there”, questioned ‘Peluchín’.

Rodrigo González tells why Christian Domínguez is not the official driver of “America today”

Then, “Peluchìn” hinted that the interpreter of “Una rosa lo saber” could not officially become the host of “América hoy” by the program’s sponsors. “When they (Ethel Pozo and Gisela Valcárcel) go to clients, they tell them: ‘No, but this is a family show, my daughter presents it and she presents it as such.’ Of course, the other is not a presenter, he has him as a collaborator, but he has him every day ” commented.

On the other hand, Christian Domínguez and Isabel Acevedo rocked Chollywood again when the cumbiambero explained the reason why he ended up with the dancer. Later, Karla Tarazona also declared in “Love and fire”, and criticized Gisela Valcárcel for how she reacted to the ampay.

“At that time it was very hard, because instead of receiving support, it seemed that the situation was rubbed in my face. and they said to me: ‘Look, ah’. For me, all the people participated because, now that everyone admits the situation, now it is: ‘We all knew’, but no one said anything at the time, “revealed Karla Tarazona.