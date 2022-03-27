Uncharted is a success: according to the latest surveys, the film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg is the fourth best film based on a video game in terms of takingswith a total of $ 357.5 million at the box office.

Defined a hit by Sony itself, Uncharted has currently grossed 133.5 million dollars in the American market alone and 223.9 million in the international one, which added up precisely 357.5 million dollars.

As Benji-Sales reports, this week the film will earn three times its budget, equal to about 120 million dollars, and will therefore be confirmed as a project profitable already with only the screenings at the cinema, without considering the ancillary markets.

Since you are certainly wondering, what are the films based on video games that are able to total the highest takings to date? Here she is classification: