After an unsuccessful adventure for Major League Soccer (MLS), Monterrey announced the hiring of Rodolfo Pizarro. The Mexican midfielder was wanted by Chivas de Guadalajara, but finally he opted for the offer that the Rayados put on the table to get his services. Through some publications through social networks, the Sultana del Norte team formalized the hiring of Pizarro, who will live a second stage with the club.
In his presentation message, Pizarro, former Inter Miami player, assured that his second stage will be better than the first and that he decided on the Monterrey project because he seeks to win championships. The 27-year-old footballer was encouraged and excited about the challenges that Rayados has ahead of him.
“I have prioritized the championships and I come to that, to be champion. I come to give myself, I come with all the passion in the world, to commit myself to this shirt. Many times they say that the first parts are better, but I think in this case not ( …) I think this second stage is going to be better than the first. I am too happy, committed. There are no excuses. I am here to earn a place in the eleven, I am here to be champion. I am here to be happy again try to make the Rayados happy “
– Rodolfo Pizarro in an interview
Rodolfo Pizarro’s presentation was scheduled, along with Luis Romo’s, for this Wednesday, January 5. However, after it became known that the Sinaloan midfielder tested positive for Covid-19, the event was postponed. Pizarro will seek revenge after a discreet first stage with Monterrey and after experiencing more pain than glory with Inter Miami.
#Rodolfo #Pizarros #message #return #Rayados
Leave a Reply