Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) made a decision to send the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan, reports TASS…

“The CSTO Collective Security Council, in accordance with Article 4 of the Collective Security Treaty, decided to send the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the CSTO to the Republic of Kazakhstan,” Pashinyan said.

The forces will be sent for a limited time period with the aim of stabilizing and normalizing the situation in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Pashinyan responded to the request of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev for help to the CSTO. Pashinyan said that he had a telephone conversation with Tokayev.

On January 5, Tokayev turned to the CSTO partners for help in connection with the situation in the country. He called what was happening undermining the integrity of the state, and also said that he considered the appeal appropriate and timely.