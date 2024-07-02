The Egyptian pharaohs were emblematic and fundamental figures in ancient history, who symbolized power, divinity and mystery. Governors of ancient Egypt, they left behind in their path a trail of inheritance which continues to arouse fascination and curiosity among scholars and enthusiasts alike.

The Life of the Pharaohs: From the Origins to Beyond Their Death

First of all, it is important to know that the life of the pharaohs was characterized by various privileges and luxuriessince they were considered divine beings, intermediaries between the gods and the people. In fact, they lived in very sumptuous palaces, surrounded by several servants, advisors and scribes, and from an early age they followed a rigorous education learning not only the sciences and arts, but also various actions on war.

Just like their palaces, the pharaohs also took taking care of their personal appearancein fact they wore clothes decorated with precious jewels, as well as a crown symbolizing power and authority. All this pomp and importance certainly did not cease with their death, which was treated with the same grandeur and attention dedicated to them when they were still alive.

The Egyptians in fact they believed in the afterlife and they thought that the pharaohs had to be protected even after death: for this reason complex funeral rites were performed, which served to guarantee rebirth and the immortality of their pharaoh. A practice considered essential was the mummificationwhich served to preserve the body of the deceased for eternity.

After this passage, the body of the pharaoh was buried inside magnificent and most famous tombs they are the pyramidssuch as those of Gizawhich are an incredible example of ancient architecture and engineering. The pyramids were not just tombs, but actual gods symbols of power and inside the burial chambers were filled with various treasures, sacred texts, personal objects and everything that could be used to accompany the pharaoh into the afterlife.

The pyramids themselves are still studied in depth today because shrouded in various mysteriesespecially regarding their construction since at that time there were certainly no machinery available that is available today. Furthermore, it is fascinating that several pyramids, such as that of Cheopswas built and constructed for its astronomical alignments and mathematical proportions.

One of the most fascinating and mysterious tombs of the pharaohs remains that of Tutankhamunwhich was discovered in 1922 by Howard Carterhas remained intact to this day. As for the death of the pharaoh, which occurred very early at 18 years of age, there are several theories according to which it could have been an illness, an accident or even murder.