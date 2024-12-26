This hiking route is done through beech forests and is perfect to enjoy a winter walk

The Sierra de Urbasa, located in the Foral Community of Navarra, is a perfect natural setting to enjoy a winter walk. This environment is part of the Urbasa-Andía Natural Park, a protected area that covers more than 21,000 hectares. Among its main attractions is the Enchanted Beech Forest, a place that offers the possibility of walking trails surrounded by centuries-old beech trees, especially captivating during the winter, when the trees draw unique silhouettes.

This natural enclave stands out for its accessibility and the diversity of options it offers to fans of hiking and nature observation.

The main itinerary begins at the information center of the Urbasa-Andía Natural Park, located near the port of Urbasa. From this point, hikers enter a dense beech forest that dominates much of the mountain range. During winter, the bare trees reveal the structure of the forest, allowing us to appreciate details of the terrain that in other seasons of the year are hidden under the foliage.

The route has an approximate length of 8 kilometers and a duration of approximately 2.5 hours, which runs along well-defined paths, marked by moderate slopes that make it accessible to different visitor profiles. Along the route, it is possible to observe characteristic elements of the karst landscape, such as sinkholes, chasms and small water currents that emerge between the rocks. These formations are testimony to the interaction between water and limestone rock that defines the geology of the region.

The natural environment of the Urbasa-Andía Natural Park

The Sierra de Urbasa is known for housing one of the most extensive beech forests in Spain, which makes it a destination of interest for those seeking to explore forest ecosystems in their purest state. The Urbasa-Andía Natural Park not only stands out for its ecological value, but also for its historical and cultural importance.

The communities that live in its surroundings have interacted with the environment for centuries, taking advantage of the forest’s resources in a sustainable way. The old shepherd paths and scattered sheepfolds are vestiges of this ancestral relationship between humans and the environment.

The cold and humid climate of the mountains, common in winter, favors the appearance of fog, a common phenomenon in the forests of the area. We must remember the importance of maintaining precautions during the route, since visibility may be reduced in some sections of the road.

Another highlight is the source of the Urederra River, located on the southern limit of the park. Although it is not a direct part of the main hiking route, this nearby spot complements the experience for those who want to explore more of the mountains. The river, whose name means “beautiful water” in Basque, is famous for its turquoise waters that flow through waterfalls and pools surrounded by vegetation.

The Sierra de Urbasa is part of a network of protected spaces in Navarra that seek to guarantee the conservation of its natural and cultural wealth. Management includes flora and fauna monitoring programs, as well as specific actions to preserve the most vulnerable habitats. Remember the importance of respecting the environment and following official guides and recommendations.





Among the measures implemented to protect the area are the regulation of vehicle access, the installation of infrastructure for visitors at strategic points and the promotion of sustainable tourism activities. These actions seek to balance the conservation of the environment with responsible enjoyment by those who go to the mountains.

Connection with nearby towns

Surrounded by towns that complement the experience of visiting the natural park. Towns such as Zudaire, Eulate and Olazti stand out for their traditional architecture and their proximity to the main accesses to the mountains. These communities offer amenities like lodging and dining, making it easy to plan a longer stay to explore the region.

The gastronomy of the area is also an additional attraction. Dishes based on local products, such as lamb, artisanal cheeses and mushrooms collected in the forests, reflect the connection between culture and the natural environment.

Winter in Urbasa, although quieter in terms of tourist influx, offers a unique opportunity to observe these changes in action. From the migratory patterns of birds to the adaptations of plants and animals to the cold, the tour through the beech forests allows visitors to appreciate the natural cycles that govern this ecosystem.