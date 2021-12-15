Rockstar Games India is working on a new mystery game. The information comes from a very reliable source, given that it is the LinkedIN profile of a developer of the studio.

Reading the work experiences of the 3D animator Kaushal Punetha, currently employed at Rockstar Games India, we learn that from February 2018 to January 2019 he worked on the animation of some creatures of Red Dead Redemption 2. To follow, therefore from January 2019 , was passed to an unspecified project. His role is to curate the gameplay keyframes for “an unannounced game“.

What could it be? Hard to say. In recent months, there have been many rumors about the development of a remake of Bully or a sequel of the same title, but they have never been confirmed. Just recently some rumors spoke of an announcement at The Game Awards 2021, but nothing has been done about it, as has now been widely verified.

Whatever the project in development, the hope is that something better will come out than the recent GTA Trilogy, the quality of which has truly disappointed everyone.