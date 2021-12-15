Dear bills, will prices fall in 2022? “In the second half of the year, prices should go down, so analysts say”, said the premier Mario Draghi in the reply to the Senate regarding the costs of gas that affect the high bills, explaining that with “about 8 billion in 6 months” the government intervenes against the high bills in a way “that is unprecedented to protect the weakest strata of the population” .

According to the Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani “there is still no certainty that this is a period or that it will continue to become a structural standard increase. Acer has recently issued a report that predicts growth up to the first quarter of next year, then the doubt remains that this growth will continue. may stabilize or there may be a decrease. It will depend a lot on various factors including the functioning of the Nord Stream gas pipeline and other complex geopolitical situations because at the moment gas is at the center of a complex geopolitics “and” unfortunately energy supplies are instruments of pressure diplomatic and political. We depend on too many factors and it is impossible to make a forecast. Now the government is mitigating quarter by quarter, at the beginning of next year we will have to decide what to do “.

Should Eni and Enel tighten their belts so as not to make Italians pay their bills too much? “Given that they are two companies on a global scale, it is likely that the time will come when they too will have to lend a hand,” says Cingolani. “Is the price controlled by producing gas? It is partially true. Obviously, if national gas were produced, a transitional agreement could be made whereby this gas is given at a very low cost, being subsidiaries, to companies in the sector. Everyone must understand that in this moment the sacrifice is common “.

CODACONS, 3.8 BILLION EUROS ARE NOT ENOUGH TO CONTRAST INCREASES

“The 3.8 billion euros of the government to combat the high bills are not enough, and to save families from the stinging tariffs that will hit their pockets starting from 2022, it is necessary to extend the possibility of paying bills in installments also to consumers” , says Codacons in a note, commenting on the statements of Premier Draghi on the measures in the Maneuver against the energy price increases. “The 3.8 billion euros of the Government will be able to file the increases – says President Carlo Rienzi – but will not prevent families from the increases in electricity and gas tariffs that will start starting next January. In fact, during 2021 the executive has already allocated over 4 billion euros to contain the increase in energy bills (1.2 billion in June and over 3 billion in September), which have not, however, prevented a rise in tariffs in the last 6 months of + 42.6% for gas and + 31.9% for electricity “. “The tensions on the energy markets risk causing increases in bills throughout 2022, with immense damage for families and businesses. For this reason, and in the face of the sharp rise in electricity and gas prices in recent months, Rienzi continues – we believe we need at least another 6 billion euros to seriously tackle the expensive bills. Furthermore, the possibility of paying in installments for electricity and gas must also be extended to families, because otherwise it would create unacceptable discrimination with respect to companies which, according to the intentions of the Government, they should benefit from the measure “, concludes the president of Codacons.