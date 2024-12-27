Screenshot of one of the several posts that Charli XCX has on the H&M Instagram account

Charli XCX announcing H&M, and Primavera Sound announcing it as a big claim, no longer bothers us. In this sense, everything has changed a long time ago





The lists of the best albums of the year in most of the media around the world, from newspapers to specialized magazines, tend to be carbon copies of each other, basically a particular (and not so particular) rearrangement of a limited and common sample, such as Yeah …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only