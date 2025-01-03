AEMET warns three communities due to fog and Galicia due to coastal phenomena and rain

Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha and Catalonia are on yellow alert this Friday (risk for certain activities) due to fog, which will disappear in the early hours of the morning, while Galicia has the same warning but due to coastal phenomena and rain.

According to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) on its website, Galicia maintains the yellow warning for rain in the west and southwest of A Coruña, where forty liters per square meter may accumulate in twelve hours.

In addition, in the northwest of A Coruña the southwest wind will blow from 50 to 61 kilometers per hour, force 7. Combined sea from the west or southwest of 4 meters offshore in the morning.

Fog, which causes visibility reduced to 100 meters, affects the León and Palencia plateaus, in Castilla y León.

They also extend into other areas, with reduced visibility of up to 200 meters; This is the case of Alcarria in Cuenca and Guadalajara, in Castilla-La Mancha, and the central depression of Lleida, in Catalonia, where the fog will be crazy freezing.

AEMET predicts strong gusts of wind in the Canary Islands this Friday and does not rule out a slight haze

From AEMET they remember that with the yellow warning there is no meteorological risk for the population in general, although there is for some specific activity.