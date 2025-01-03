Friday, January 3, 2025
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

AEMET warns three communities due to fog and Galicia due to coastal phenomena and rain

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 3, 2025
in Business
0
AEMET warns three communities due to fog and Galicia due to coastal phenomena and rain
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha and Catalonia are on yellow alert this Friday (risk for certain activities) due to fog, which will disappear in the early hours of the morning, while Galicia has the same warning but due to coastal phenomena and rain.

According to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) on its website, Galicia maintains the yellow warning for rain in the west and southwest of A Coruña, where forty liters per square meter may accumulate in twelve hours.

In addition, in the northwest of A Coruña the southwest wind will blow from 50 to 61 kilometers per hour, force 7. Combined sea from the west or southwest of 4 meters offshore in the morning.

Fog, which causes visibility reduced to 100 meters, affects the León and Palencia plateaus, in Castilla y León.

They also extend into other areas, with reduced visibility of up to 200 meters; This is the case of Alcarria in Cuenca and Guadalajara, in Castilla-La Mancha, and the central depression of Lleida, in Catalonia, where the fog will be crazy freezing.

From AEMET they remember that with the yellow warning there is no meteorological risk for the population in general, although there is for some specific activity.

#AEMET #warns #communities #due #fog #Galicia #due #coastal #phenomena #rain

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post
Employment continues to grow with 501,952 new members in 2024 but unemployment remains above 2.5 million

Employment continues to grow with 501,952 new members in 2024 but unemployment remains above 2.5 million

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result