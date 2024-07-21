Juarez City.- In an effort to pressure authorities to work on their search, family members and friends of missing men and women in Ciudad Juárez are blocking Tecnológico Avenue at the intersection with Zaragoza Boulevard this morning.

Road safety officers divert traffic from Costa de Marfil street, while some drivers attack the officers and the families.

The families of David Alejandro González González, 28 years old, who has been missing for five months today; Fernanda Anahis Molina Vásquez, 18 years old, who disappeared on July 9; Esmeralda Castillo Rincón, who disappeared in 2010 at the age of 14; and Carlos Iván Cervantes, 17 years old, who disappeared on June 17, protest with their photographs in front of motorists.

“We do not like to bother the people, but the authorities are not doing their job. We are demanding that they find him alive. Because of the pain we feel and so that this does not continue to happen,” they denounced.

Shouting “not one more, not one more missing person”, “not one more, not one more, not one more missing person”, “because they took them alive, we want them alive” and “because they took them because they were drunk, we want them alive”, the relatives demand the separation of the Local Search Commission from the State Attorney General’s Office.