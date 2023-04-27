it was already robotin. Karelys Molina, better known as Robotina in the world of entertainment, would have given herself a new chance in love, leaving aside her relationship with Alan Castillo. This revelation comes after Magaly Medina spread an ampay of the artist and dancing tiktoker Miguelito Avalos the night of last April 26 in his program.

Robotina is supported by dancing tiktoker and marks distance from Robotín

In the images issued in a report by “Magaly TV, the firm” both characters could be seen leaving a hotel located in the Northern Cone at midnight on Tuesday, April 25. Subsequently, the duo get into a taxi and get lost in an unknown direction.

Just one day after the documented meeting, Magaly Medina’s ‘urracos’ went looking for Robotina to consult her about the compromising scene with the tiktoker Miguelito Perú. Despite the fact that she initially tried to cover up the affective bond that she maintains with the influencer, she soon stated that they have been getting to know each other.

“Miguel is a friend. We hadn’t said anything that we were dating. The truth is that he is a quiet boy, he has good vibes. I like him because he is kind and has very good things. He treats me very well. It is cute and detailed,” said Robotina to the ATV cameras.

Robotín reveals that he introduced Robotina and tiktoker

Undoubtedly, a fact that drew attention minutes later was that Robotín revealed that he played cupid between his ex-partner Robotina and Miguel Ávalos. The comedian was invited to the Magaly Medina program last Wednesday the 26th and reacted LIVE to the video of Kareys Molina’s ampay.

He maintained that this would be the last time he would talk about his ex-girlfriend and that was how he was encouraged to tell that he introduced the protagonists of the ampay. “She says: ‘I just met him (the tiktoker)’, but I introduced him to him last year in an activation. I only know him by sight. (…) I wish you all the happiness in the world”, commented Alan Castillo.

