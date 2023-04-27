After ten days, Austin’s disappointment seems to be less burning for Pecco Bagnaia. In Texas, the Ducati rider missed out on a potential win by sliding when he was leading the race. Among other things, if in the past he had always taken the situation head on, admitting his mistakes, after the US race he hadn’t hidden a certain disappointment, saying he didn’t hold himself responsible for what happened.

The reigning world champion was convinced he had come to terms with a Desmosedici GP which paradoxically is even too stable and ended up sending him to the ground without the slightest warning. Almost two weeks later, after analyzing all the data available to him, he instead made a more lucid examination of what happened in the press conference that opened the weekend of the Spanish Grand Prix, explaining, however, that he wanted above all to bring with him the aspects Austin positives.

“Honestly, in terms of performance, Austin was one of my best weekends in MotoGP. We were very fast in the Sprint and we were also fast in Sunday’s Grand Prix. After looking at the data, I can say that I probably underestimated the conditions of turn 2: at that point I had been faster than the other Ducatis all weekend and I continued to be faster in the race too, but perhaps the conditions weren’t there to do it.But I want to think about the positive aspects and I think we were very competitive We have to try to confirm ourselves at the same level this weekend, because Jerez is one of my favorite tracks. I start this new weekend with great confidence,” said Bagnaia.

After the race he had said that he probably needed a Ducati that was a little less stable, but a little more “sincere”. But now he seems to have changed his mind, with the belief that he is the one who has to take a step to better manage certain situations.

“I learned that the potential of our bike must be the same, it must remain that way. More than anything else, I have to understand the situation. After the crash, I spoke to my team, I also spoke about it at home, and frankly, it’s more difficult to ride two tenths slower than yours than going two tenths slower because of the bike. But right now the first option is better, because if I understand the situation like I did in Portimao, or in the Austin Sprint, I can have an advantage. So, it’s better to keep it up and try to be smarter in some situations.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Bob Meyer

Someone also asked him if perhaps the problem is not the pressure he feels when he is leading the race, given that Austin was his fifth crash as leader since he has been racing in the premier class. However, the Ducatista rejected this hypothesis.

“How many races have I won from leading? So, I think this question doesn’t have a correct answer. My normal way to win is to stay in the lead and control the gap. This is my way to win. Maybe I need to start work on a different way of doing it. Maybe it would be better to let Alex (Rins) go to Austin and see what happens.”

“But these are my victories, I’ve always won like this even in Moto2, I’ve never had any lapses in concentration or performance. I’ve never felt the pressure to push too much. I don’t think my crashes depend on being ahead”.

Now we need to start again from Jerez, where last year he scored the first of the seven victories that launched him towards the title, starting to make a change after a disappointing start to the season. According to Pecco, however, the situation is different at the moment.

“It’s a totally different situation compared to last year. Now we have the most competitive bike, whereas a year ago it wasn’t like that. This year my feeling is better in every area. It’s more a matter of understanding the bike better and to work on myself to improve in some situations”.

There will then be a day of collective tests on Monday, but he doesn’t expect big news coming from Borgo Panigale: “We won’t have many things to test, because we’re still at the beginning of the season. We’ll try to improve my feeling with the bike, but nothing too big.”