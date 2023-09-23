“A diplomatic solution is needed in Ukraine, but so far no large country has made an effort in this direction”: this was declared by the former president of the Chamber Roberto Fico during the second evening of TPI Fest 2023the party of The Post Internazionale which, for the second consecutive year, is held in Bologna, at the Tettoia Nervi, in Piazza Lucio Dalla.

During the debate entitled War and peacewhich was attended, among others, by Massimiliano Smeriglio and Nicola Fratoianni, Roberto Fico, regarding the conflict in Ukraine, declared: “What we find today is that there is no peace plan in any nation”.

“There is no talk of diplomacy, of dialogue, of cooperation to reach a solution, of a ceasefire, of a way to end the war. The time has come to also understand who we want to be as Europe because evidently we don’t know it yet. A united Europe would be fundamental if it had a common foreign policy, whereas this does not happen, given that conflicting interests exist in EU countries”.

“Building peace is not easy – declares the former president of the Chamber – even calling yourself a pacifist can be an empty word when a country attacks another country. The problem is trying to have a plan and a process, while so far the only plan has been sending weapons to Kiev.”

Fico underlines how at the beginning the sending of weapons to Ukraine was somehow understandable: “Sending weapons to Ukraine could have been allowed because no one expected an invasion. Europe was taken by surprise and the responses were somehow also understanding of what was happening.”

“The problem is that there was no next step. At the moment, except for the Pope and Lula’s Brazil, there are no large nations like America and China, not to mention Europe, that are talking about peace. Europe has shown its weakness on a political level by delegating to Erdogan’s Turkey” added Roberto Fico.

“This Europe must understand what Europe it wants to be. We also need to understand what NATO’s role should be, there is no doubt that it needs to be reviewed. In Italy no one questions the role in the Atlantic Pact but without a doubt the role of NATO needs to be reviewed.”

“Lavrov’s proposal to open negotiations? I believe that if we are talking about a negotiation and we are serious, negotiations must always be open – continues the M5S activist – But at the same time a negotiation without a ceasefire is not serious”.

On the media and the communication on the war in Ukraine by the press, Fico states: “The media certainly tends to pretend that the war is necessarily right and that this is the direction to take. Anyone who opposes this idea is very often attacked, but we must always be able to speak openly and freely. Peace is not just the absence of war but a project with a political agenda.”

TPI FEST 2023

The party is back The Post Internationalwhich for the second consecutive year will be held in Bologna. The TPI Fest will take place from Friday 22 to Sunday 24 September 2023 at the “Tettoia Nervi”, in Piazza Lucio Dalla, in the beating heart of the historic Bolognina district.

Three evenings in which the main topics of current political and social events will be discussed for an important moment of discussion on ideas.

Guests include some of the most well-known names in Italian politics and journalism: da Giuseppe With you to Elly Schleinpassing through Pier Luigi BersaniNicholas FratoianniRobert FIGGaleazzo BignamiMatteo LeporeJeremy Rifkin and many others.

The slogan of TPI Fest And: Get an idea. Yours. The cultural event is sponsored by Municipality of Bologna and it will be free and with free entry.

The events of TPI Fest are scheduled 22, 23 and 24 September 2023starting every evening from 7pm to approximately 11.30pm.