“Europe and its countries are parties to this war. There has been a complete renunciation of playing any role in this conflict”: thus begins the speech of the secretary of the Italian Left Nicola Fratoianniguest of the second evening of TPI Fest 2023the party of The Post Internazionale which, for the second consecutive year, is held in Bologna, at the Tettoia Nervi, in Piazza Lucio Dalla.

When asked if we have responded to the Italian people who informed themselves independently about the war and who decided to join a European pacifist movement, Fratoianni replies: “It depends on whose side. If we talk about alliances, at the beginning of the war, in the period preceding the elections, we made an electoral choice based on a reasoning that is measured by the electoral laws. Faced with the right that presented itself, we looked for a position that tried to perhaps take away a few more seats from that type of right. The Democratic Party has chosen not to make alliances. However, I would like to point out that the right had the ambition of making up 2 thirds in parliament. Now let’s talk about the premiership.”

Going into detail he states: “The response to the Italians was measured by the nature of this position. Those who are radically opposed to war should face the fact that there is no pacifist party. There isn’t a movement. We all have to deal with it. Either we start thinking about how a movement dynamic of social conflict is reactivated in this country or we remain at a standstill, not only on the issue of war”.

Here all the articles on the TPI Fest 2023 in Bologna

TPI FEST 2023

The party is back The Post Internationalwhich for the second consecutive year will be held in Bologna. The TPI Fest will take place from Friday 22 to Sunday 24 September 2023 at the “Tettoia Nervi”, in Piazza Lucio Dalla, in the beating heart of the historic Bolognina district.

Three evenings in which the main topics of current political and social events will be discussed for an important moment of discussion on ideas.

Guests include some of the most well-known names in Italian politics and journalism: da Giuseppe With you to Elly Schleinpassing through Pier Luigi BersaniNicholas FratoianniRobert FIGGaleazzo BignamiMatteo LeporeJeremy Rifkin and many others.

The slogan of TPI Fest And: Get an idea. Yours. The cultural event is sponsored by Municipality of Bologna and it will be free and with free entry.

The events of TPI Fest are scheduled 22, 23 and 24 September 2023starting every evening from 7pm to approximately 11.30pm.