“With a broken heart”, on Tuesday, the vice president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, from Maltese, said goodbye to her colleague David Sassoli, who died at 65 years of age. But the gears of the European institution continue to turn and, on the same day of his death, conservative politics had to occupy the acting presidency of the European Parliament. In practice, Metsola had already taken over some of the responsibilities that come with the position last fall, when Sassoli came down with pneumonia.

At 42, the Maltese has made history by becoming the youngest president of this European institution and is also the third woman to access the position. In addition, his appointment in office could be just an advance of the official, since he was the favorite to succeed the Italian politician in the vote that will take place on January 18, for the agreement between Social Democrats and Conservatives to divide the presidency of the European Parliament during each legislature – in two terms of two and a half years.

Metsola’s profile, however, is totally opposite to that of his predecessor David Sassoli, with a marked progressive character. This lawyer specialized in European legislation belongs to the more moderate wing of the European People’s Party and is open to discussing migration policies and the rights of LGTB people.

In the European Parliament he has defended the vision of a Europe in peace, green, with equal opportunities, justice and work. She is also openly against the right to abortion and in her native country, Malta, she participated in the mobilizations for the island to be exempted from the European regulations that legislate this issue.

From her seat, she has remained faithful to those convictions and has voted against any resolution in defense of abortion, which the European Parliament considers a fundamental right of women. This stance has earned him criticism from European socialists and progressives, who are also concerned about his stance on sexist violence, for his vote against it being criminalized throughout the EU.

Non-rival



Despite not having, a priori, the support of other groups, Metsola has the confidence of the vast majority of its group, the main one in the European Chamber with 177 seats. It also has a clear advantage over its rivals, the Polish Kosma Zlotowski – from the conservative Law and Justice party -, the Spanish Sira Rego, from the European Left group and the Green candidate, Alice Bah Kuhnke.

Born in 1979 in San Julián, north of Valletta, her education had a marked European character, being one of the first students in her country to participate in the Erasmus program. He studied law and during his career, already with his sights set on Brussels, he specialized in European legislation. Between 2012 she became the legal advisor to Catherine Ashton, the High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy. And, just a year later, she won a seat in the European Parliament.

His popularity grew as he took an active role in the debates on migration, in the wake of the migration wave of 2015, defending the vision of Mediterranean countries such as Spain, Italy and Greece. In national politics, she was very critical of the corruption cases uncovered in Malta.

A “Proud Christian Democrat,” Metsola is a mother of four and a strong advocate of family values. On European values, he says, they are important not only for Europe, “but for all those who look to the EU_with hope.”

And on January 18, Metsola wants to personify that hope to serve as Speaker of Parliament for the remainder of the term. A young image plays in his favor – somewhat clouded by his position on abortion – and that comes from a small country with little representation in community institutions.