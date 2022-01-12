There is no one who coughs this Barça. The Catalans added a new win to remain intractable leaders with full of 17 victories in the First Iberdrola. Chelsea, who stopped everything in the first half, and a Sporting de Huelva who jumped onto the field with an overcrowded defense, They were able to stop the push of the Catalans in the first half that closed with 1-0.

However, the Andalusians did not find a way to avoid the victory of a Barça that once again shone through Lieke Martens. The Dutch He led the victory with a hat-trick with which he continues to show ways in the Pichichi, which leads with 16 targets. Rolfo and Alexia Putellas joined Barça’s ’22’, who revolutionized the game after leaving the bench.

The game started with a big ‘oops’ in the goal of Sporting de Huelva, who was repeatedly saved by Chelsea. The porter of the Huelva women signed great stops, But he flopped on a Martens shot, who opened the can after overcoming the first half hour of the game after a great cross by Irene Paredes. Those of Antonio Toledo resisted before the break, to which they left with a creditable 1-0 against, but there was still a lot of game left.

In the second half, Barça and Martens followed theirs. Rain of Barca chances and two more goals for the Dutch. The second came after a cross shot in the area and the third, with a whiplash from outside the area. A great goal with which Barça began to cheer, in which the entry of Alexia Putellas was soon noticed (74 ‘). The Barça captain, recently named Ballon d’Or, attended as soon as he came off the bench for 4-0, with a great assist for Rolfö to score, and signed a goal to close the hand.

The fifth came from set pieces, with a header from Alexia in the heart of the area. The Catalan midfielder imposed her quality and made the 842 spectators enjoy the Johan Cruyff, who registered her worst inning for a women’s Barça match. The 5-0 left the umpteenth win for Barça in this First Iberdrola, in which there is not a hint of doubt who is the great dominator of the championship.

Sporting does not add, but breathes after the defeat of Villarreal



For its part, Sporting de Huelva remains on the verge of relegation, from which they are separated by four points. Despite the defeat at Johan Cruyff, the Huelva team breathes after learning that Villarreal also lost their match against Atlético (0-5, with goals from Deyna, Tounkara, Ajibade, who scored two, and Amanda). In this way, the team led by Antonio Toledo maintains its four-point advantage intact.

Rayo Vallecano also fell (2-1, against Sevilla). The current bottom bottom of Primera equalized the game with a goal from Isadora Freitas after Jessica Martínez’s 1-0, but ended up reaping another defeat after Eli del Estal scored 2-1 in 84 ‘. In this way, the lowest area of ​​the table is left without movement after this seventeenth day. In fact, neither Eibar nor Valencia, fourth and fifth from the bottom, could add a victory.

The armorer team lost 1-2 to Levante. Giovanna Crivelari put the granotas ahead at the start of the second half before Queralt made it 1-1. And Leire Baños ended up deciding the match for the Valencian team with an important goal in the 86th minute. Meanwhile, Valencia succumbed to the unstoppable Real Sociedad (0-3), who beat the Che team with a double from Allegra Poljak and a goal from Amaiur Sarriegi.

Day 17 of the First Iberdrola

Eibar 1-2 I raised

Villarreal 0-5 Athletic

Seville 2-1 Rayo Vallecano

Barça 5-0 Sporting de Huelva

Valencia 0-3 Real society

18:30 hours – DEPORTIVO ALAVÉS – MADRID CFF

7:30 p.m. – ATHLETIC CLUB – REAL BETIS BALOMPIÉ

Real Madrid – Granadilla (Postponed after 13 positives at the white club)