The illusion is back Barcelona thanks to a concatenation of solid signings after a disastrous season in which they did not win any title and were eliminated from the Champions League in the group stage, a fact that undermined the morale of the team, the club and its fans.

But the arrival of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Koundé, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessié, Waiting for some more signings to take place, the landscape has changed in the Barça entity, which once again has a squad prepared to compete until the end for the three main titles (‘Champions’, League and Copa del Rey).

(Luis Díaz: Jurgen Klopp spoke of the Colombian, pressure or scolding?)

(Piqué and Shakira: unexpected agreement on child custody)

These additions have meant an investment of 153 million euros (not counting possible variables) for Barcelona, ​​which has thus become the European club that has spent the most money, so far, in this summer transfer market.

Look at the goal



This situation would have been very difficult to imagine even for the most optimistic when in May Barça ended the season suffering, without exciting goals and with the sole purpose of qualifying for the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup, something that he finally achieved.

But the so-called ‘levers’ of Laporta (sale of club assets) have reversed at a devilish speed the economic and sporting situation of a club that seemed destined to spend many years of hardship.

And it couldn’t have been a better debut for Lewandowski, who scored the first goal in Sunday’s friendly against Cougars from Mexico.

This is how the goal was recorded.