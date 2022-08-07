Many Taiwanese are grateful to the American, others accuse her of personal motives. The military pressure from China has been high since her visit – Taiwan is hoping for international help.

EMily Wu calls Nancy Pelosi’s visit a “historic moment” that she sadly missed due to her back pain. The head of Taiwanese media company Ghost Island Media regrets not being at the airport when the “speaker” of the US House of Representatives landed in the Taiwanese capital last Tuesday. And that she didn’t go to the Grand Hyatt Hotel the next day to see the politician live.

Friederike Böge Political correspondent for China, North Korea and Mongolia.

“I was very, very grateful that she came,” says Emily Wu, who has made a name for herself with her podcasts in Taiwan. Taiwan has been isolated internationally for decades. “Now we are hearing more voices that are ready to confront China.” It used to be difficult to convey to the rest of the world that a Chinese attack on Taiwan would also be a problem for the world. That’s different now. Pelosi’s visit made this global alliance even more visible. “It gives me confidence.”