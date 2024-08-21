One of the big surprises of San Diego Comic Con was the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU. The impressive thing is that he will not do it as Iron Man, but as the powerful villain Doctor Doom. Now that everyone knows the news, the actor spoke about how it happened

Robert Downey Jr. recalls that he had a conversation with Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, where the latter proposed a way to return. He recalls that They wanted a way to bring it back that would defy expectations while also not being disrespectful to what came before.

It was here that Feige proposed bringing Victor Von Doom to life. After that conversation, the actor researched the character and said he felt very interested in it.. Something he had already mentioned in his appearance during the San Diego Comic Con. In addition to the fact that he felt a desire to do justice to him in the MCU.

Although this did not come up in the actor’s conversation, some close sources spoke about Robert Downey Jr.’s conditions for returning. These included the return of the Russo brothers as directors, as well as their own private jet and security team to go to the shoots.

Where will Robert Downey Jr. return?

According to the San Diego Comic Con announcement, Robert Downey Jr. will return to the MCU in Avengers Doomsday. Here he will obviously play Doctor Doom, who will surely be the main villain of the film. Of course, he could have a cameo in some project prior to this film.

The next sequel of Avengers Its premiere is planned for May 1, 2026. It was originally going to focus on the villain Kang the Conqueror, but that plan was scrapped due to legal problems with its actor, Jonathan Majors. What do you think of this radical change?

