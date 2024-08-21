Mexico City.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that he will send a letter to the president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), Norma Piña, requesting the resolution of two tax matters related to Ricardo Salinas Pliego’s companies, which total 35 billion pesos.

During his morning press conference, López Obrador said: “I will ask the president, and we are going to do it in writing today, that she has the package of 2 fiscal issues worth 35 billion, they have it there and if she is not on strike, she can resolve it.”

The president instructed the Secretary of the Interior and the Legal Advisor to send the letter to the president of the SCJN, expressing his concern about the lack of processing of the matter since its receipt. The president emphasized the need for a prompt resolution, saying: “We will see if it is resolved. Because, furthermore, without getting ahead of ourselves, they have no reason to be holding it up.”

This action comes amid a context of tension between the federal government and businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of Grupo Salinas.

The conflict escalated when Salinas Pliego accused the federal government, particularly the presidential spokesman, Jesús Ramírez, of violating the law by publishing documents on the disputes he maintains with the Tax Administration Service (SAT) before the Judiciary. These disputes refer to tax debts that, according to the SAT, amount to 63 billion pesos. In response to the publication of these documents, Salinas Pliego announced that he will file a lawsuit against the current administration, arguing that the rules of the ongoing judicial process are being violated. The businessman expressed his discontent on social media, addressing the presidential spokesman: “Hey, Jesús Ramírez, alias #Bañagatos. Do you know that you and your tribe of fucking communists are violating the law by publishing the files that the Judiciary is in charge of?” The conflict between the government and Salinas Pliego has escalated in recent months. On March 20, the SAT revealed that the total debt of Grupo Salinas companies amounts to 63 billion pesos. Antonio Martínez Dagnino, head of the SAT, broke down this figure explaining that 53 billion correspond to previous and ongoing tax lawsuits, while the remaining 10 billion derive from credits issued during the current federal administration. Martínez Dagnino also clarified that, of the 53 billion in tax lawsuits, the original amount that Salinas’ companies had to pay was 38 billion pesos. This amount covers 17 lawsuits, including seven cases of “fiscal consolidation,” a scheme that allowed the payment of Income Tax (ISR) to be deferred. The situation has generated contrasting statements. While President López Obrador has expressed his intention to remain in the country after completing his term, Salinas Pliego has adopted a defiant stance, rejecting the accusations and announcing legal actions against government officials.