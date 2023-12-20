Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 10:43



Robe Iniesta will present his latest work in Murcia, 'Se nos transporte el aire', as part of the Ni santos ni Innocents tour next autumn. La Fica will be the place chosen to host the concert of the former leader of Extremoduro, who will meet with his fans in Murcia on September 21. Iniesta explained that his most recent album was composed in times of confinement and that has allowed the group to work “without pressure.” «The songs were already made a long time ago, and after the 2021 and 2022 tour, there was time to fix them a little. It was very good for me to feel that there was no pressure and that the album was done. From there, everything would be better,” he said.

«Songs need time, because when it happens you see that perhaps one was not as great as you thought when you wrote it until you start to arrange it and release it; If it's good, you'll still like it,” he said about the process.

Finally, the singer explained that the title of the album is in line with “living in the present.” «Everything is carried away by the air. “We have to enjoy what we have at every moment,” he said.