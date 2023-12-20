Sgarbi, the accusation of defamation against Travaglio and Ranucci and the mystery of the painting that disappeared and then reappeared

Victor Sgarbi now on the matter of stolen painting and reappearing at an exhibition he goes on the counterattack. The undersecretary has announced a huge request for compensation for damages, suing both for defamation Daily fact That Reports. “My lawyers will ask 1 million euros compensation for defamation each to Rai and Il Fatto Quotidiano”. The undersecretary for Culture – reports Il Fatto – announces that he will ask a lot for the “smear campaign built around the theft of a canvas from the castle of Buriasco in 2013″ which reappears in 2021, as “unpublished” owned by him at an exhibition in Lucca. “The series of lies, inferences and suspicions spread daily against me – says Sgarbi – are the result of completely false reconstructions, they constitute a serious defamation”, reads a note.

Between a warning and a threat, the undersecretary could explain – continues Il Fatto – the many inconsistencies of his version of events, starting from some certainties. Mrs. Margherita Buzio reported the theft on 14 February 2013. She specifies: “Mr. Bocedi Paolo, on the occasion of his visits, noticing the painting, he asked me if it was for sale. I told him that I would have sold it together with the Castle”. Sgarbi's friend, Bocedi, and his driver at the time, Pasquale La Mura, confirm: they went to the castle several times “at Sgarbi's request” to try to buy it and take photos. The restorer Gianfranco Mingardi he reports to the police that on 8 May 2013, three months after the discovery of the theft, that painting was handed over to him “cut and rolled like a carpet” right from Bocedi and from a transporter at the Brescia motorway toll booth. Sgarbi replies “it's different from mine“, because there is a candle and the measurements are smaller, while calls the other “a scab”.

