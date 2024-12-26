About three weeks ago, Robbie Williams (Staffordshire, England, 1974) excitedly told ‘Hello!’ in the magazine. that his mother suffered from dementia – “like my grandmother in the movie” – and his father, “who can no longer get out of bed”, Parkinson’s. “I am going through a different phase of my life,” he added in reference to his parents. Both play a very important role in ‘Better Man’, the biographical film in which the British pop superstar recounts his meteoric rise with Take That, his dramatic fall due to drugs and alcohol and his subsequent resurrection, with rehabilitation included . We started the interview with the question of whether his parents, despite the health problems they suffer, have been able to convey any opinion about this kind of musical ‘biopic’ that explores the darkest moments of their son’s life and in the that they are quite exposed. Before answering, Williams gets serious: “No, my parents haven’t told me anything… Well, they haven’t actually seen her yet. The truth is that it is a complicated topic, because throughout the entire film I am talking about the love and attention that I miss from my father. The truth is that I don’t know if I want him to see it, because we haven’t talked much about these topics in real life and I’m somewhat embarrassed. It is one of the details that makes my life surreal and strange. His father is Peter Williams – better known as Pete Conway – a well-known comedy actor who rose to fame in the early 1970s on the television talent show New Faces. As a result, he became a familiar face on the UK cabaret circuit. From a very young age, Robbie got used to standing at the back of the stage to watch his performance, while dreaming of being able to make a living himself, one day, in show business. At that moment, however, it did not even occur to him that he would end up becoming, years later, one of the great stars in the history of music. Related News standard No C. Tangana: «I usually put my life at risk , but here I was worried that he was playing with that of Yerai Cortés» Israel Viana Antón Álvarez premieres this Friday his debut as a film director, the documentary based on the family history of the flamenco guitarist. For this he first had to live his own viacrucis and endure some major setbacks in his childhood. The first, when his father abandoned the family to go to London to fulfill his dream of making it big in the world of comedy. A trauma that the singer, as he now recognizes, still has a hard time talking to his father, even though they later reconciled, but that he has had no problems telling everyone about through ‘Better Man’.The director Michael Gracey, at one point during the filming of ‘Better Man’ ABCRed lines«Did he put any red lines on me? Robbie didn’t forbid me from telling anything at all. He accepted the entire script when I let him read it and I think that is the key to the film. From the beginning he was willing to show the darkest aspects of his life, which later allowed us to see the light. The only censorship came from the lawyers, who in some scenes told us that we had no legal basis to prove some episodes that the film was told, but none of the ones we had to cut were related to Robbie,” Michael Gracey tells ABC. , also responsible for ‘The Greatest Showman’ (2017), at the meeting we held at the luxurious Four Season Hotel in the center of Madrid. Does that mean you were never worried about what William might think about what you wanted to tell? «Yes, yes, of course. I was terrified. Even when he approved the script he was afraid, since it is one thing to read it on white and another thing to see it on the big screen. I soon realized that Robbie is quite a narcissistic person and, at first, the idea that I wanted to make a biopic about him seemed like the best thing that had ever happened to him. It moved him very much. However, I knew that some scenes were going to be very unpleasant and I was quite panicked that he would want to delete them. When he saw her for the first time, the truth is that he was shocked, in shock. When he finished, he simply gave me a hug and said, ‘I have a lot to take in here.’ And he left, which I understand. The next day he found the words to express his gratitude. When it comes to telling it all, Williams hides under the skin of a computer-generated primate thanks to CGI technology, which stars in this “atypical and original” ‘biopic’, in the words of Michael Gracey, which is justified : «We chose a monkey because Robbie sees himself like that in many moments of his life, like a monkey at a fair. That does not prevent viewers from recognizing him in that animal and from perfectly transmitting the fear that happened in several of the episodes that his alter ego tells. In fact, the monkey’s eyes are Robbie’s eyes, we scanned them in high resolution. What we see in the film is his gaze.” Scene from ‘Better Man’ ABC A computer-generated monkey to tell Robbie’s sadness The realism that the monkey that gives life to Robbie Williams gives off is the responsibility of Jonno Davies, the actor through which their movements have been captured, and from WETA Digital. It is the New Zealand company founded by Peter Jackson, responsible for the special effects of ‘The Lord of the Rings’, the ‘Avatar’ saga, Marvel productions such as ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ and the most recent installments of ‘The Planet’. of the Apes’. “It was a decision that cost a lot of money, but one that I don’t regret at all, because I think it’s what makes the film so special,” says Michael Grey. Turning the British star into a primate and capturing his expressions in the most realistic way possible was by no means an easy task. In some scenes, Robbie Williams recalls, more than 150 cameras spread throughout the filming set had to be used, in which the singer had to make almost two hundred movements and more than a hundred different facial expressions.Take ThatDespite the mask, it must not have been easy for the singer to see how the film delved into his addictions and the severe depression he suffered after becoming, at just 16 years old, the idol of millions of teenagers as the fifth member of Take That. A group that he left in 1995 – or from which he was invited to leave – due to his problems with alcohol and drugs and with the excuse that he no longer fit into the ‘boy band’ image. «Only one of my former Take That colleagues has seen it and he liked it. I don’t know if the rest will want to see it, maybe it bothers them or disgusts them, although it shouldn’t… but it’s possible. It was a complicated period for all of us and they don’t have to like being reminded of that difficult time in their lives,” clarifies the protagonist, who on July 5 will perform at the RCDE Stadium in Cornellà, the only concert he will give in Spain this year. comes. The pop star also had a hard time, as is perfectly portrayed in the film. At 50 years old, with more than 80 million records sold and having won more Brit Awards than any other artist in the world, a total of 18, he admits that it took him a long time to reconcile with fame. He recently said that, during the peak of his subsequent solo career, he experienced high levels of stress and anxiety, which affected his already poor mental health. At a concert in Leeds in 2006, he suffered a panic attack in front of more than 75,000 people. He himself described that episode as a turning point in his life, which led him to rethink his relationship with music and popularity. «In any case, I believe that what led me to depression for so long was my DNA – Robbie Williams now acknowledges –. If I look at my family members, most of them have suffered from it. The only difference is that I have made it public and that adds even more strangeness to my life, because I did not enjoy the incredible things that were happening to me professionally. That confused me even more, because I should have felt in heaven with the global success that I enjoyed and that I had always sought, but depression made me feel in hell. That also made me feel guilty and ashamed, because I felt nothing but pain, pain for everything that happened to me. If I had been a street sweeper or an accountant, I think I would have felt the same. The only difference is that I was a pop star.” Depression That sadness is present throughout practically the entire film, despite the fame, success and money obtained. Take That’s manager, in one of the most unique and premonitory scenes in the film, comments to the five boys as soon as they created the group: “In five years you will hate each other, but you will be very rich.” “It’s true that he told us,” Williams recalls, “and it confused us at the time. Of course, I loved the second part of that phrase, about becoming very rich, but the first was strange and prophetic at the same time, because we became rich. When he made that comment to us, however, it did not guarantee us success or money. In fact, at that time we were not making a dime. The only guarantee that there was at the beginning was that we would end up hating each other… and that’s how it all started in that strange, fake and dysfunctional family that was set up and that was heading to that alien planet that is fame. I ask him if, unlike What many of his followers may think, with all the sarcasm and sense of humor that he has always shown in public, all the memories he has of his career are sad. And he answers: «Well, that sadness has a lot to do with mental illness. If you suffer from it, it is impossible to enjoy anything or feel joy. If you break your leg, it is impossible to play football. Well the same. If you’re depressed, you’re depressed. No outside influence can change it. It’s not that you wake up and are upset. It’s not that. “It is an internal physical problem, a disease, a real problem.” —And you’re happy now?—Yes, yes, I’m happy, thank you. And you? —Most of the time…—Congratulations! The same as me right now… Almost all the time.

