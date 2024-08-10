China responds to European duties on electric cars imported from the Asian country to the Old Continent. The Beijing government has in fact filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) arguing that the EU decision would be a clear violation of international cooperation commitments especially with regard to the fight against climate change.

China’s complaint against tariffs

“The ruling in the EU provisional conclusion is devoid of factual and legal basis. It has seriously violated WTO rules and undermined global cooperation to address climate change” explained the Chinese Ministry of Commerce in a note, as reported by Automotive News. This was then followed by a comment from one of the ministry’s spokespersons: “We urge the EU to immediately correct its mistakes and jointly safeguard China-EU economic and trade cooperation, as well as the stability of the electric vehicle supply chain.”

The European Union has not yet responded to the Beijing government, with the European Commission having introduced duties last July 5 along the lines of what the United States did and as Canada could do, concerned about the possible entry of BYD into the local market. The Chinese complaint thus adds to the opposing positions of numerous European associations and some German brands.