The latest scam that the Civil Guard warns about has to do with losing coverage mobile. There are more and more victims who denounce bank movements unknown while they could not operate with their mobile phone. The scammers are the ones who at that moment have taken control of your mobile phone, being able to make purchases or request transactions from the bank without you being able to do anything because they have stolen your identity.

This new scam requires prior work by cybercriminals. We citizens, although less and less, do not protect our personal data as we should and we continue clicking on malicious links in which we end up giving our personal or banking information, or answering calls that end up being a scam and along the way we have been able to reveal personal information.

With all this data, cybercriminals end up asking for duplication of our SIM card to the telephone operator. They already have our full name, address, ID and probably more personal data in their possession and once our cell phone card reaches their hands and they activate it, the cell phone they have duplicated, ours, loses coverage. It doesn’t turn off, but it has no connection to the network. From there, the criminal will be able to request banking operations that, if confirmed only with an SMS, will have the key to access our account.

That is why one of the tips that they give from Civil Guard against this scam is to start protecting our passwords and access to bank accounts more. One way is that it requires a fingerprint or facial recognition to be able to perform any operation. She’s not the only one. They also ask us to periodically review our bank accounts to see if at any time we detect suspicious movements that we have not made.

Another of the pieces of advice that both the Civil Guard and the National Police It’s about having strong passwords. That 12345 that more than one can still have active is useless. These passwords do not take a second to decipher and that puts more information about us than we can believe at risk, which ends up leading to theft of our checking accounts. In a strong password, do not forget to put capital letters and other signs. We must try to password Do not include our name or birthday and it is very important not to have the same password everywhere. Once they decrypt one, we compromise the rest of the applications.