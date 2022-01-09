Home page world

A daycare child and his mother are waiting at home for the result of a corona self-test. © Friso Gentsch / dpa

With a value of 362.7, the seven-day incidence in Germany rose for another day in a row. The RKI registered 36,552 new corona infections and 77 deaths.

Berlin – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has again reported an increase in the nationwide seven-day incidence. The RKI gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Sunday morning as 362.7.

It has been increasing day by day since the end of December. For comparison: the previous day the value was 335.9. A week ago the nationwide incidence was 222.7 (previous month: 390.9). The health authorities in Germany reported 36,552 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. A week ago there were 12,515 infections, with gaps in tests and reports over the course of the holidays.

7,510,436 detected infections

According to the new information, 77 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 46 deaths. The RKI has counted 7,510,436 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized.

The number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was given by the RKI on Friday as 3.15 (Thursday: 3.26). The RKI stated the number of people recovered on Sunday at 6,713,100. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 113,977. dpa