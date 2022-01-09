Tula Rodriguez He continues to visit, in the company of his daughter Valentina, various tourist spots as part of his vacation plans on the paradisiacal beaches of Miami. For a few days, the television host has been on board a luxurious cruise ship and recently she was shown enjoying this pleasant experience with the family of journalist Víctor Hugo Dávila.

Both Tula Rodríguez and her dear friend Víctor Hugo have shared memorable moments in the places they have traveled on this family trip, as well as the activities carried out in them.

Likewise, it was the reporter for La banda del Chino who shared a snapshot of his family with Tula Rodríguez and her little girl on his Instagram profile.

Tula Rodríguez suffers an unfortunate incident while playing sports

For her part, Maju Mantilla’s driving partner suffered a small accident when she decided to surf, although this did not prevent her from continuing her activities and continuing to enjoy her vacations.

After that, mother and daughter made a stop at an exotic beach with transparent waters and without waves and took the opportunity to document their walk, as well as to take a few photographs.

Tula Rodríguez visits popular Atlanta aquarium

The public figure traveled to the United States to celebrate his vacations and spend festive dates in the North American country. While passing through the tourist attractions of that nation, Tula Rodríguez could not miss the opportunity to visit the famous Atlanta Aquarium, located in Georgia.

However, what surprised locals and strangers was having met Víctor Hugo Dávila and his family in a restaurant.

Tula Rodríguez sent a New Year’s message to her followers

During her trip, the driver did not forget her fans. He used his Instagram account to dedicate a few words to them, sending good wishes for 2022.

“Now it is officially 2022, good things come for your life, for ours. Goodbye illnesses, negative things. May God bless your life and ours. Happy New Year ”, he said on social networks.