River Plate, one of the top candidates to win the 2023 Professional League of Argentine football by history, by current events and by squad, will be a visitor again this Saturday, when he visits Córdoba at belgranoafter the 2-0 victory in Santiago del Estero against Central Córdoba with goals from Solari and Nacho Fernández.
The “Millionaire”, who no longer has the successful Marcelo Gallardo as DT, does have Martín Demichelis, another man with the River Plate seal, who will seek to continue embodying his idea of the game on the field, as he did at times against “Railroad” .
Next, we will review the starting XI that “Micho” has in mind. Spoiler: he plans to put the same 11 as in the last commitment, taking into account that they have not suffered physical problems and that they have not suffered suspensions.
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani – World Champion and undisputed as the owner of the River Plate arc.
Right side: Andrés Herrera – The former San Lorenzo will go from the start. The main characteristic of him is the speed to project, constantly going on the attack, and in the “Ciclon” he also had a lot of goals. “Sicario” Rojas is his main competitor.
Right center: Jonatan Maidana – While his prime is clearly past, the 37-year-old defender is always ready to lend a helping hand. Although he runs from behind at the level of Paulo Díaz, he will start and have a nice test.
Left center: Emanuel Mammana – The 26-year-old from Merlo will be looking to have a great semester. In January 2022, he returned to River after terminating his contract with Zenit of Russia.
Left side: Milton Casco – He has been at River for years and brings that quota of quality and projection to the attack that every team needs. He feels better there than on the right.
Central midfielder: Enzo Pérez – Probably the main symbol of the team. He is going through the final stretch of his career and hopes to be injury-free. As long as that does not happen, he will always continue to be the starter.
Right inside: Rodrigo Aliendro – The 31-year-old man arrived at River in mid-2022 and initially had a spectacular level. In September he suffered a severe injury in the superclassic and just got back to playing minutes in Demichelis’s first friendly, which was on December 22. They have a lot of confidence in him.
Left inside: Nacho Fernández – It could be considered one of the best reinforcements in Argentine soccer in recent times, because he has already shown enormous quality with that shirt, because it is still valid and because with the “10” on his back he will seek to make fans happy again River. He proved it again in his official re-debut.
Hitch: José Paradela – Although he has very similar characteristics to Nacho Fernández and will surely end up fighting for the position with him, he is making the most of the minutes that Demichelis offers him while De la Cruz is absent.
Forward: Pablo Solari – He put on River’s jersey and immediately began providing assists and scoring goals. He is the typical player that every center forward needs to be assisted, he wears impressively down the wing and converts often. He comes from marking CC.
Forward: Miguel Borja – The Colombian is experienced and has enough to play in South America. He will have to do a good preseason to be physically fit, because he has a lot of quality, and he has already shown it in the “Millionaire”.
