Volodimir Zelensky receives Ursula von der Leyen in kyiv, which is hosting a bilateral EU-Ukraine summit until this Friday. / PS

The trip of the senior staff of the Community Executive to kyiv, venue this Thursday and Friday of a bilateral EU-Ukraine summit, has a great political burden of support for the former Soviet republic. True to that scheme, the European Commission announced from there a new batch of sanctions against Russia, the tenth since the war began. Although at