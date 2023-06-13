With a brace from striker Lucas Beltrán, River Plate thrashed Banfield this Monday 1-4 and walks away like leader of the classification of the Professional League Tournament of Argentine soccer on his twentieth day.

The other two were thanks to the gunners Pablo Solari and the Venezuelan Salomón Rondón during the last minutes of the match, while the striker Milton Giménez discounted the only goal for the ‘Drill’ from a penalty.

The ‘Millionaires’ opened the rival goal in the first six minutes of the match and continued with a second at minute 21, but a hand checked through VAR gave Banfield a penalty kick, which allowed him to go to rest with a discount .

Already for the second half, a play of three touches and a cross at ground level was at the feet of Beltrán, who did not forgive when he scored the third goal after 48 minutes.

The last one came after an attack on the sides of the field of play, which confused the ‘Drill’ defense and allowed Rondón to generate a center with a header, directly into the back of the net.

Under this result, those directed by Martín Demichelis lead the table with 44 points, followed by Talleres de Córdoba with 40 points and San Lorenzo with 37 pointsafter a goalless draw against Central Córdoba.

Other parties

Another game that ended in a draw was the duel between Newell’s Old Boys and Unión de Santa Fe 1-1, with goals from Paraguayan Jorge Recalde for the ‘Leprosos’ and Kevin Zenon for the ‘Tatengue’.

Newell’s remains in the eleventh position with 28 points and Unión in the twenty-third position with 19 points.

On the other hand, the last games of this day ended with Instituto drawing against Racing by 1-1, while Vélez fell against Argentinos Juniors by 0-1.

The next matches of this day will take place this Tuesday between Colón-Estudiantes de La Plata; Defense and Justice-Belgrano; Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata-Huracán and Atlético Tucumán-Godoy Cruz.