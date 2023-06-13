NASA’s interest in deciphering the mysteries of the universe and our Solar system has led the aerospace agency to create the psyche mission a project that seeks to send a ship to a meteorite that is believed to be the core of a primitive planet and is full of riches.

Since 2017 the Psyche mission has undergone various portraits for its launch. In 2022 due to problems related to mission development that led to a comprehensive review of the mission to see if the problems could be overcome and to schedule the launch for October 2023.

Now the mission continues to complete tests of the spacecraft flight software and the launch is expected to be successful.

The goal of the spacecraft is to reach a unique metal-rich asteroid baptized as psyche which is located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

According to NASA, the asteroid may be a partial nucleus of a planetesimal, a fragment of rocky planets in our solar system. Although the composition of this meteorite is estimated to be about 10,000 trillion dollars for the amount of minerals it possesses. The researchers believe that analyzing the asteroid Psyche offers a unique opportunity to really understand what the core of a rocky planet like Earth is like.

To learn all about the asteroid, the researchers will study Psyche using a suite of instruments including multispectral cameras, gamma-ray and neutron spectrometers (GRNS), and magnetometers.