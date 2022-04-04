River Plate from Argentina, another of those called to reach the final on October 29 in Guayaquil, will face Alianza Lima on Wednesday in the Peruvian capital, at the opening of Group F, where Fortaleza and Colo Colo from Chile will collide on Thursday on Brazilian soil.

The Argentine club, led by Marcelo Gallardo, fights for the first position in the table of the Argentine tournament with Racing de Avellaneda, but he still has room to think big in the Cup.

Quintero and Londono

To the game against Alianza Lima, River Plate arrives after beating Defense and Justice (1-2), so the spirit of the squad is high to face this great challenge.

Keys in River’s scaffolding are the Colombians Juan Fernando Quintero and Fabián Londoño.

The former already has a career in Argentine football, while the latter has not made his debut in the first team, but will do so soon.

Londoño is 21 years old, has played five commitments with the Núñez club reserve and has scored three goals, which has generated interest from Gallardo.

Quintero is one of River Plate’s star players, he recently returned to give a hand to the club with which he has achieved important results.

