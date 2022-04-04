Los Mochis, Sinaloa.– Five cases of covid confirmed in the Bertha Von Glumer kindergarten in San Miguel Zapotitlan They turned on the alert lights among mothers of the educational establishment, who warned that they will not send their children until the quarantine is fulfilled.

The mothers made it clear that they are not going to endanger the health of the children after learning that there are three cases of covid confirmed by laboratory among teachers and two more students, in addition to 33 students who present some symptom such as flu, cough, headache or body ache, which may or may not be covid, but when in doubt they chose to make this determination.

Gathered in the school civic square, the mothers showed their concern and asked the Ministry of Public Education and Culture (SEPyC) better to close the campus until the return of Easter holidays.

Rita Maldonado pointed out that her daughter suffers from a disease that does not allow her to take medicine in case of acquiring covidso since the pandemic began, she has been very careful with the girl and so far she has remained healthy, so she will continue with these measures, and one of them, the main one, said that it will be to take her to the campus until it passes the quarantine.

In this same sense, Inés Soria, Dalia Velázquez and Rocío Castañeda spoke, who even tested two grandchildren who attend kindergarten and primary school, who fortunately came out negative.

Guadalupe Pellegrini Jocobi, supervisor of school zone 074, stated that while the SEPyC give no other indication this campus shall remain open and staff on campus.

However, he said he was aware of the situation, so he left it up to the parents to send their children or not during these days before the Easter holidays.

Accompanied by Anayanci Gálvez Rodríguez, director of the campus, Pellegrini Jocobi recalled that the first filter is at home, the second at the school entrance door and the third in the classroom.

But before this statement by the supervisor, among the mothers themselves, there were those who pointed out that even with the flu and a little runny nose, there were children who were sent to school, arriving to medicate them, even at the very door of the campus.

Gálvez Rodríguez also recalled the customs and traditions of San Miguelwhere two activities were carried out on April 18: the Jewish conti and the “La Lotería” Carnival, and where there was an intense crowd of people.