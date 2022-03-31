The rivalry between River Plate and Boca Juniors, the two most important clubs in the Argentine Republic that also star in the mythical Superclásico, does not rest even when the national team is active while the domestic tournament is at a standstill, as happened recently.
It is that, after Julián Álvarez’s goal against Ecuador in the 1-1 draw as a visitor, for the last day of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, The list of the teams that contributed the most goals to the “Albiceleste” team throughout history was updated, where River surpasses Boca.
According to the journalist Damián Eiberman, River gave the national team 241 goals throughout history, taking him out a difference of more than 100 goals to its classic rival Boca, which is the second with 138. The podium completes it San Lorenzowith 122 cries, and two international institutions appear in the top 10.
