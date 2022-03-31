This is a list of the 10 players who earn the most to play football:
The Spanish goalkeeper is not having his best years at United, but he has been an institution at the club for more than a decade. Historic footballer for the Red Devils.
The class is paid for, and Benzema has plenty of that. The French player is today one of the five best footballers in the world. He has gone from being a nine in the shadow of Cristiano to becoming a self-taught striker and more than solvent.
His last contract was negotiated by himself without the need for an agent. That’s how well prepared he is who today is surely the most decisive midfielder on the planet.
He is already one of the best footballers in the world and he has practically done it with Real Madrid. The French player has everything that can be asked of a footballer who plays up front: power, speed, definition, precision, dribbling…
We are talking about one of the biggest mistakes that Real Madrid has made in recent times. Eden Hazard was one of the best footballers in the world in the Premier League and it was to arrive in Madrid and completely deflate.
The Frenchman has returned to Atlético de Madrid, and despite the fact that the fans whistled for him at the start of the season, based on goals and hard work he has already won the hearts of the colchoneros again.
It is not known if he will continue at Manchester United after the season ends. To this day they no longer fight practically for any title. He has recently sneaked into the World Cup with the Portuguese team.
He is the footballer who lives the best in the world. The Welshman charges a huge amount of money in Madrid for doing absolutely nothing. When he plays he does well, but he usually spends the whole season injured.
He is undoubtedly experiencing the worst moment of his stage as a footballer. His dream would be to return to Barça as a player, although both parties know that it is highly unlikely.
The Brazilian is the highest paid footballer in the world. These months he has been receiving a lot of criticism from the press and his fans for his poor performance.
